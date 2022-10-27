UrduPoint.com

White House Says Parts Of NYT Report On Alleged Secret US-Saudi Deal 'Mischaracterized'

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 04:00 AM

White House Says Parts of NYT Report on Alleged Secret US-Saudi Deal 'Mischaracterized'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the New York Times report about an alleged secret US-Saudi oil deal to boost production this year was mischaracterized.

The New York Times reported earlier that President Joe Biden's top aides thought they had struck a deal with Saudi Arabia this summer to ramp up oil production and felt duped when the OPEC+ made the exact opposite decision earlier this month.

"We believe parts of that report was mischaracterized and there has been some changes that have been made to that report, and we've also been clear that our trip - that the President's trip to the middle East was not about oil," Jean-Pierre told CNN on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Oil New York Saudi Arabia Middle East Top

Recent Stories

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter throug ..

Lukaku strikes on return to help send Inter through, Barca out

3 hours ago
 US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub ..

US warns of possible terror attack in S.Africa hub

3 hours ago
 Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

Giovanna Mingarelli calls on Balighur Rehman

3 hours ago
 IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for D ..

IAEA to Focus on 2 Sites in Ukraine in Probe for Deviation of Nuclear Material - ..

3 hours ago
 Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Res ..

Jordanian Ministers Resign Ahead of Government Reshuffle - Reports

4 hours ago
 Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells ..

Nusra Fighters Plan Provocation With Use of Shells With Toxic Substances -Russia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.