White House Says Parts of NYT Report on Alleged Secret US-Saudi Deal 'Mischaracterized'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the New York Times report about an alleged secret US-Saudi oil deal to boost production this year was mischaracterized.

The New York Times reported earlier that President Joe Biden's top aides thought they had struck a deal with Saudi Arabia this summer to ramp up oil production and felt duped when the OPEC+ made the exact opposite decision earlier this month.

"We believe parts of that report was mischaracterized and there has been some changes that have been made to that report, and we've also been clear that our trip - that the President's trip to the middle East was not about oil," Jean-Pierre told CNN on Wednesday.