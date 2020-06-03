White House Says Police Used 'Appropriate' Level of Force Against Protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany during a press briefing on Wednesday said law enforcement acted with the appropriate level of force when dispersing protests earlier this week.

"The US parks services when having bricks thrown at them and frozen water bottles had the right to act.

They acted with the appropriate level of force to protect themselves and to protect the average citizenry and to protect the peaceful protesters who were among them as well," McEnany said.