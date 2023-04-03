UrduPoint.com

White House Says Saudi Arabia Still Strategic Partner After OPEC+ Production Cuts

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 09:09 PM

White House Says Saudi Arabia Still Strategic Partner After OPEC+ Production Cuts

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Saudi Arabia remains a strategic partner of the United States after it and other major OPEC+ oil producers announced further output cuts, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"Saudi Arabia is still a strategic partner as they have been for 80 years," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We are finding ways to work together including working towards an extension of the ceasefire in Yemen."

Kirby pointed out that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production was not a unilateral decision by Saudi Arabia.

