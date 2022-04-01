UrduPoint.com

White House Says Stands By Biden's Denial Of Alleged Corrupt Hunter Biden Business Deals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 01:30 AM

White House Says Stands by Biden's Denial of Alleged Corrupt Hunter Biden Business Deals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The White House stands by US President Joe Biden's comments as a candidate during a debate in 2020 in which he denied any corrupt business deals or profiting by his son Hunter Biden with China or Ukraine, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on Thursday.

"We absolutely stand by the President's comments ... I don't speak for Hunter Biden, so there's not more I can say on that," Bedingfield said during a White House press briefing when asked whether they stand behind the remarks.

Biden during the debate was asked whether there were any inappropriate or unethical business deals between Hunter Biden and actors in China or with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to which he responded "nothing was unethical."

Biden in response to the question at the debate also said that Hunter did not make money from China.

Hunter Biden and James Biden, Joe Biden's brother, were paid approximately $4.

8 million over the course of 14 months by Chinese Communist Party-linked businesses with which they were involved, according to a Washington Post report on Wednesday. However, there was no evidence found indicating personal knowledge of the deals by Joe Biden, the report noted.

US Republican lawmakers on Thursday sent letters to the White House Counsel's Office and National Archives and Records Administration requesting info about Hunter Biden's business deals in Russia and Ukraine after he came under sanctions by Moscow.

US lawmakers also sent letters to social media companies Facebook and Twitter requesting information about their censorship of a story during the 2020 election season about Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, sourced from the contents of a laptop he abandoned at a computer repair shop.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Business Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Social Media Facebook Twitter White House Company Money 2020 Post From Million

Recent Stories

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

57 minutes ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

57 minutes ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

57 minutes ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

58 minutes ago
 Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest ..

Biden Says Putin Has Fired, Put Under House Arrest Some of His Advisers

58 minutes ago
 PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Cha ..

PML-N leaders have nothing to do with honour : Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.