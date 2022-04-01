(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The White House stands by US President Joe Biden's comments as a candidate during a debate in 2020 in which he denied any corrupt business deals or profiting by his son Hunter Biden with China or Ukraine, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said on Thursday.

"We absolutely stand by the President's comments ... I don't speak for Hunter Biden, so there's not more I can say on that," Bedingfield said during a White House press briefing when asked whether they stand behind the remarks.

Biden during the debate was asked whether there were any inappropriate or unethical business deals between Hunter Biden and actors in China or with Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to which he responded "nothing was unethical."

Biden in response to the question at the debate also said that Hunter did not make money from China.

Hunter Biden and James Biden, Joe Biden's brother, were paid approximately $4.

8 million over the course of 14 months by Chinese Communist Party-linked businesses with which they were involved, according to a Washington Post report on Wednesday. However, there was no evidence found indicating personal knowledge of the deals by Joe Biden, the report noted.

US Republican lawmakers on Thursday sent letters to the White House Counsel's Office and National Archives and Records Administration requesting info about Hunter Biden's business deals in Russia and Ukraine after he came under sanctions by Moscow.

US lawmakers also sent letters to social media companies Facebook and Twitter requesting information about their censorship of a story during the 2020 election season about Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, sourced from the contents of a laptop he abandoned at a computer repair shop.