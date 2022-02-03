White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

The United States has been engaged in discussions with Ukraine on an economic aid package for that country, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States has been engaged in discussions with Ukraine on an economic aid package for that country, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

" We have been discussing with the Ukrainians a package of economic assistance," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"The package in discussion has been underway obviously at the leader level but also beyond. At this point in time, I think the discussion is with other counterparts from our government and theirs about next steps."