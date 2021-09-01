White House Says US Has Leverage Over Taliban Including Access to Global Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The United States has leverage over the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) including its access to the global marketplace, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We have enormous leverage over the Taliban, including access to the global marketplace," Psaki said when asked what leverage the United States has over the Taliban to ensure the additional evacuation of civilians out of Afghanistan.