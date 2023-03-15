UrduPoint.com

White House Says US Inflation Too High, Administration Focused On Lowering Costs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 09:09 PM

White House Says US Inflation Too High, Administration Focused on Lowering Costs

The Biden administration will maintain a focus on addressing rising costs in the United States due to a continued belief that inflation is too high, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Biden administration will maintain a focus on addressing rising costs in the United States due to a continued belief that inflation is too high, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said on Wednesday.

"Inflation is too high. American families are paying too much, and we have to keep our foot on the pedal to bring down costs," Young said during a Senate Budget Committee hearing.

US President Joe Biden's proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 has many policies to bring down healthcare and energy costs, Young said.

Biden's budget proposal focuses on investing in the US, lowering costs for families, reducing the deficit and bolstering Medicare and Social Security, Young said.

The budget would also ensure no one earning less than $400,000 per year will pay more in new taxes, Young said.

Biden's budget comes as the US approaches its debt ceiling, risking a default on the country's financial obligations if Congress does not raise its borrowing limit. Biden's budget seeks to reduce the deficit by nearly $3 trillion in the next decade, Young said.

However, Republican lawmakers have criticized Biden's budget for not cutting government spending as part of its economic strategy. In response, Biden has called on Republicans to release their own budget proposal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Budget White House Young United States Congress Government

Recent Stories

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arres ..

Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

10 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Aga ..

Russian Ambassador to US Says Rejected Charges Against Russian Military in Drone ..

10 minutes ago
 Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: ..

Combating islamophobia demands collective efforts: Speaker National Assembly Raj ..

10 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid ..

Court grants interim bail to Mian Mehmoodur Rashid till Mar 31

10 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2023

12 minutes ago
 US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over ..

US Arrests Exiled Chinese Businessman, Seizes Over $630Mln From Alleged Fraud Sc ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.