White House to Propose Tax Relief for Travel Industry to Curb COVID-19 Fallout - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) White House advisers on Monday will present US President Donald Trump with options to counter the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak's impact on the economy, the Washington Post reported.

The options may include offering emergency assistance for small businesses, tax relief for hospitality and travel industries and paid sick leave for employees, the report said on Monday citing a senior Trump administration official.

On Monday morning, the US stock market opened 1,700 points down in continuation of the string of daily stock plunges amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said there are currently 546 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in the United States and 22 deaths from the disease.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 110,000, and more than 3,800 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, more than 60,000 patients have recovered after receiving treatment.