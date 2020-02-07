White House to Release US Budget for Fiscal Year 2021 on Monday - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The draft US budget for fiscal year 2021 will be released on Monday, the Government Publishing Office said in a statement.

"The US Government Publishing Office and the Office of Management and Budget will be releasing President Donald J. Trump's Fiscal Year 2021 Budget on February 10, 2020," the statement said on Friday.

The release of the budget is slated for 12:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. GMT), but the government will make text of the document available both digitally and in printed copies.

The Government Publishing Office is an agency of the legislative branch of the US Federal government, while the� Office of Management and Budget is the largest office within the Executive Office of the President of the United States.