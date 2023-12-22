Open Menu

White House Urges 'serious Scrutiny' Of US Steel Takeover Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2023 | 11:10 AM

White House urges 'serious scrutiny' of US Steel takeover deal

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A proposed deal that would see US Steel Corp bought by Japan's Nippon Steel should be closely investigated by American authorities, the White House said Thursday, warning it could have national security implications.

Unveiling the planned transaction this week, the two companies depicted the deal as a marriage of the holders of top technologies that would boost steel output and accelerate efforts toward decarbonization.

But US Steel's possible sale abroad has triggered furious criticism in Washington and from trade unions.

President Joe Biden "believes the purchase of this iconic American-owned company by a foreign entity -- even one from a close ally -- appears to deserve serious scrutiny in terms of its potential impact on national security and supply chain reliability," National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard said in a statement.

The White House's intervention came as the companies asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) -- an interagency body established to review foreign takeovers of US firms -- to evaluate Nippon's $14.1 billion acquisition of Pittsburgh-based US Steel.

"We look forward to a successful review," said a statement from US Steel's press office.

"This is a strongly positive development for American steel, American jobs and America's national security," US Steel added.

Brainard said that President Biden's administration "will be ready to look carefully at the findings of any such investigation and to act if appropriate."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington White House Company Marriage Sale Japan United States From Top Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

3 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

11 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

11 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

11 hours ago
 Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

12 hours ago
IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

12 hours ago
 Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

12 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

12 hours ago
 Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan' ..

Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan's economic indicators, increas ..

12 hours ago
 Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as ..

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all in ..

12 hours ago
 PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

PNCA holds event to mark Christmas celebrations

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business