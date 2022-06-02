White House Welcomes OPEC+ Decision to Boost Supply by Over 200,000Bpd in July, August

UrduPoint.com

The United States applauds the OPEC+ decision to increase oil production by over 200,000 barrels per day in July and August, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States applauds the OPEC+ decision to increase oil production by over 200,000 barrels per day in July and August, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Three sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik that OPEC+ countries decided to increase oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, instead of the planned 432,000.

"The United States welcomes the important decision from OPEC+ today to increase supply by more than 200,000 barrels per day in July and August based on new market conditions," Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "The United States will continue to use all tools at our disposal to address energy prices pressures."

