WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Biden administration believes the US should become less dependent on foreign producers of oil, amid a decrease in OPEC production and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Wednesday.

"We absolutely do agree that we need to be less dependent on OPEC+ and foreign producers of resources like oil," Kirby told Fox news on Wednesday.

He added that to this end, the Biden administration had increased draws from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, issued more drilling leases in the continental US, and invested in clean energy.

Kirby said that OPEC's recently announced decrease in production better reflected its actual volume, which it had been overreporting by 3.5 million barrels. He added that there had not been a dramatic shift in the barrel price, which has remained near $90.