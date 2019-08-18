WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) White House chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, does not expect a recession in the US economy in the near future.

"I surely do not see a recession ... Consumers are working at higher wages. They are spending at a rapid pace.

They are actually saving also while they are spending. That's ideal situation. So I think actually, in the second half the economy is going to be very good in 2019. No, I do not see a recession," Kudlow said in an interview with the NBC news.

Kudlow's remarks were made amid market instability and concerns caused by US trade war with China.