WHO Budget for 2020-2021 81% Funded With 11% of US Contributions - Spokeswoman

The budget of the World Health Organization (WHO) for 2020-2021 is 81 percent funded, of which 11 percent was contributed by the United States, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The budget of the World Health Organization (WHO) for 2020-2021 is 81 percent funded, of which 11 percent was contributed by the United States, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said on Monday.

Speaking at the press briefing in the UN agency's Geneva headquarter, Chaib said that the US government was the organization's biggest donor, both in terms of compulsory and voluntary contributions.

US funding as of Q1 2020 amounts to 11 percent of the total biennial budget of $4.8 billion, which at the end of March was funded by 81 percent, the spokeswoman added.

According to Chaib, 23 percent of the WHO budget for 2018-2019 was spent on preparing for a response to health emergencies, including possible pandemics.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said he was pulling funding for the WHO while his administration conducted an investigation of the Geneva-based UN agency, claiming it had impeded the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, the number of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide is almost 2.5 million and more than 171,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus or related health complications, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.