UrduPoint.com

Who Is Ajay Banga, The Next President Of The World Bank?

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Who is Ajay Banga, the next president of the World Bank?

Ajay Banga, confirmed on Wednesday as the World Bank's next president, is an Indian-born American executive who has been hailed by media in his birth country as the global development lender's "face of change

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):Ajay Banga, confirmed on Wednesday as the World Bank's next president, is an Indian-born American executive who has been hailed by media in his birth country as the global development lender's "face of change." His leadership for a five-year term comes as the bank pivots to face climate change, a crucial transition that the former Mastercard chief sees as closely tied to vanquishing inequality -- and he has big plans for the private sector's role in that task.

Banga, the first World Bank president from South Asia, takes over on June 2 from outgoing president David Malpass, who is stepping down early from a presidency clouded by questions over his climate stance.

Born into a Sikh family in the Indian city of Pune, in the state of Maharashtra, Banga is a naturalized US citizen.

The 63-year-old grew up in different parts of the country due to his father's job as an army officer, before starting out at the Indian subsidiary of Nestle in the early 1980s.

He went on to have a successful business career in India, and later relocated to the United States.

Banga ran the payments company Mastercard for more than a decade between 2010 and 2021 and has also served on the boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc.

More recently, he was vice chairman at private equity firm General Atlantic.

- Private financing for global problems - Banga's expertise in finance and development will play a key role for the bank as it realigns to face the challenge of a warming planet.

He has said he wants to see greater private-sector funding to help tackle financing for global problems.

"There is not enough money without the private sector," he told reporters in March.

As for climate change, he added that the issue goes far beyond greenhouse gases.

"My belief is that poverty alleviation or shared prosperity or all those words that essentially imply the idea of tackling inequality cannot be divorced from the challenges of managing nature," he said in the earlier interview.

Under an unwritten arrangement, a US citizen has historically held the presidency of the Washington-based development lender -- a practice that has led to growing unease over America's grip on the bank from developing and emerging economies.

A growing number of countries have challenged the unwritten arrangement in recent years, but the sole nomination of Banga suggests the US still holds sway -- for now.

No women were nominated for the post, despite the World Bank "strongly" encouraging applications.

All of the presidents approved by the organization since its inception in the 1940s have been men.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Army World Bank Business Company Job Bank Pune David United States Money March June Women Post Family Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

4 minutes ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

3 minutes ago
 Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to f ..

Reconciliation policy doesn't allow democracy to flourish: Fazal Ur Rehman

3 minutes ago
 Coalition govt. determines to preserve supremacy o ..

Coalition govt. determines to preserve supremacy of parliament: Rana Sanaullah

3 minutes ago
 Alcaraz reaches Madrid Open in final match as teen ..

Alcaraz reaches Madrid Open in final match as teenager

3 minutes ago
 Zambia police raid ex-president's house

Zambia police raid ex-president's house

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.