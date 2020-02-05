WHO Needs $61.5Mln to Respond to Coronavirus Outbreak

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The World Health Organization said Tuesday it needed $61.5 million to address the near-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The health authority's executive board said at a plenary session in Geneva that measures were to be taken within the next three months.

WHO needs $45 million to assess national preparedness for the epidemic and fund emergency response, with $12 million required to set up an international coordination mechanism.

The agency is also in need of $4.5 million for research. Several countries are working against the clock to develop a vaccine against the new strain of coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan.