WHO Signs MoU With Pakistan To Support Universal Health Coverage Program

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 06, 2023 | 02:25 PM

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

Under the MoU, the WHO has extended support for provision of equipment, ambulances and refurbishment of healthcare facilities including primary and secondary healthcare centers and mobile units.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2023) World Health Organization (WHO) has signed an MoU with Pakistan to support the Universal Health Coverage Program.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was also present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, the WHO has extended support for provision of equipment, ambulances and refurbishment of healthcare facilities including Primary and secondary healthcare centers and mobile units.

This project will reach more than ninety percent of primary healthcare services.

