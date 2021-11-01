Whole world will pay the price of economic blockade of Afghanistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the whole world will pay the price of the political and economic blockade of Afghanistan initiated by the western powers.

Fanning turmoil in Afghanistan will prove more costly for the world than helping it overcome the worst humanitarian crisis, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that it is impossible to stabilise the world while deliberately destabilising Afghanistan by western powers.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that western countries are at the forefront of Afghanistan's political and economic blockade but the whole world will have to pay the price.

He noted that the countries of the region will suffer the most if the crisis deepens in the neighbouring country.

Ignoring Afghanistan will cost a lot more than helping it, but it will be too late when it is realized by the western nations, he added.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Afghanistan has been used as a laboratory for decades by the world powers who, after their failures, sometimes leave the country burning and sometimes flee the war.

Global powers are repeating the mistakes of the past as they lack any and they have yet to realize that it is not in anyone's interest to create uncertainty in Afghanistan.

Afghan people are being starved to avenge the success of the Taliban, he said, adding that countries that have plundered the world's resources and whose wrong priorities and unnecessary conflicts have added to the world's woes are again pursuing wrong policies.

The developed countries were so focused on the war in Afghanistan that they were not able to pay attention to the pandemic which damaged the global economic system.

Powerful nations are still not ready to learn the lesson nor do they want to believe that without the stability of Afghanistan, stability in the world is impossible.

The Afghan population will have to choose between starvations or migration which will have a direct impact on Pakistan and this situation will turn in favour of terrorist networks operating in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and elsewhere.

He said that on the one hand, Western countries are afraid of China's growing influence and on the other hand, they are pushing many countries into the Chinese bloc.