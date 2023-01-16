Wholesale Inflation in Japan Reached New High of 9.7% in 2022 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) The Japanese annual wholesale price index reached 9.7% in 2022 setting a new record in history of observations that started in 1981, as the monthly inflation surged 10.2% in December last year, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, citing the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The growth of wholesale prices in Japan was more than two times lower in 2021 standing at 4.6%. The double digits rate in December, in turn, has been registered for the second time after the inflation reached 10.3 in September 2022, becoming the second-biggest monthly increase ever.

Wholesale prices in Japan have been rising for the last 22 months, imposing higher costs on many manufacturers, the news agency added. However, companies decided not to raise retail prices to compensate for new losses, for fear of antagonizing their customers, thereby preventing the consumer price index from skyrocketing.

Currently, Japan's consumer prices remain slightly above the target 2% benchmark set by the BOJ, according to the media.

However, the country's monetary policy has been repeatedly criticized for its inadequacy. Despite rising inflation and the weakening yen, the BOJ has continued to implement monetary easing, while many developed countries tighten fiscal measures, including raising the interest rate, Kyodo added.

Additionally, according to the report, prices for imported goods grew by almost 40% in 2022, while exported goods' index increased by 16.2%. Iron and steel gained about 21% last year and were among goods that experienced the most significant price surge, the news agency reported. Prices for pulp and paper increased by 13.3%, while coal, petroleum products and food prices jumped by about 8%.

The BOJ's report on the consumer price index is expected to be released on Friday, according to the media outlet.