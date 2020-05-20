UrduPoint.com
WHO's $2.3Bln Annual Budget Same As That Of Medium-Sized Hospital In Developed World- Head

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) annual budget of $2.3 billion per year equates to the budget of a medium-sized hospital in the developed world, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

"On funding, WHO's budget is very, very small by the way. It's not more than $2.3 billion a year and that's very small and equivalent to the annual budget of a medium-sized hospital in the developed world," Tedros said during a WHO press briefing.

The director-general added that the organization is working diligently to expand its donor base and plans to establish a foundation in the near future that will aid the organization look for other sources of funding.

In a video message delivered at the WHO's World Health Assembly on Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the organization the legitimate global body for matters of health and called on the international community to ensure that it is funded sustainably.

A funding row has broken out after US President Donald Trump in April announced that Washington would freeze all payments to the WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the COVID-19 outbreak. Trump on Saturday stated that the US was considering restoring 10 percent of its funding to match the contributions of China, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated.

