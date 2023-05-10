UrduPoint.com

Wildfires In Canada's British Columbia, Alberta Disrupt Oil And Gas Operations - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Wildfires in Canada's British Columbia, Alberta Disrupt Oil and Gas Operations - Reports

Ongoing wildfires in the Canadian province of British Columbia have created disruptions in oil and gas operations, the CBC reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Ongoing wildfires in the Canadian province of British Columbia have created disruptions in oil and gas operations, the CBC reported on Wednesday.

The ongoing wildfires in the northeastern part of British Columbia have affected some oil and gas operations, the report said citing the province's energy regulator, but has not caused direct damage to related infrastructure.

The decision to halt several operations was attributed to evacuation orders, and the authority's decision to enable preventive measures aimed at reducing risks for civilians, workers and the environment, the report continued.

Nonetheless, despite the risks some have been requested to continue their work, the report said, such is the case at the construction oft a hydroelectric dam project a mere 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) away from raging wildfires.

Work at the Trans Mountain is also going ahead, as the company is said to be monitoring the wildfire situation both in British Columbia and the province of Alberta, the report added, noting that no impact has so far been reported.

The unusual heat wave recorded in Western Canada since the beginning of May has caused over 100 wildfires in Alberta, and 50 in British Columbia.

