Winter electricity consumption, gas conservation proposal to be shared with cabinet: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said his ministry would prepare a proposal and submit before the Federal cabinet to increase the consumption of surplus power and conserve the scarce indigenous gas during the upcoming winter season.

"This (surplus power consumption and gas conservation) will be achieved through the four-month inverse pricing incentives that shall insulate the life line consumers," he said in a tweet.