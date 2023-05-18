UrduPoint.com

Winter Of 2023-2024 To Be Better In Terms Of Energy Security In Europe - UK Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Winter of 2023-2024 to Be Better in Terms of Energy Security in Europe - UK Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The winter of 2023-2024 in Europe will be better in terms of energy security than the previous one, UK Energy Security Minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

"We got through the first winter and that has been the hardest one because we had to divert or find a replacement for all of that Russian hydrocarbon. So, logic tells you that winter 2023-2024 should be better, but we should not rest on our laurels," Grant said during a conversation hosted by the Atlantic Council.

In 2023, the United Kingdom will be going forward with renewable energy and will reverse its anti-nuclear policy and be able to exploit this source of energy as well, including by the means of small modular reactors that are becoming increasingly popular across Europe.

In April, the European Commission officially launched a pioneering platform for EU companies, AggregateEU, to register their gas purchase needs in preparation for joint gas purchases to replenish the Union's gas storage facilities for next winter.

The EU Energy Platform was initiated in April 2022 after the European Council mandated the diversification of the European Union's gas imports in an attempt to achieve more independence from Russia's gas. In October 2022, the European Council approved the joint purchase of gas, including coordinating negotiations with reliable importers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Independence United Kingdom April October Gas All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to deve ..

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to develop podcasting talent in the U ..

30 minutes ago
 Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

2 hours ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

2 hours ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

2 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes ext ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes extension of Ukraine grain deal f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.