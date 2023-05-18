Winter of 2023-2024 to Be Better in Terms of Energy Security in Europe - UK Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The winter of 2023-2024 in Europe will be better in terms of energy security than the previous one, UK Energy Security Minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

"We got through the first winter and that has been the hardest one because we had to divert or find a replacement for all of that Russian hydrocarbon. So, logic tells you that winter 2023-2024 should be better, but we should not rest on our laurels," Grant said during a conversation hosted by the Atlantic Council.

In 2023, the United Kingdom will be going forward with renewable energy and will reverse its anti-nuclear policy and be able to exploit this source of energy as well, including by the means of small modular reactors that are becoming increasingly popular across Europe.

In April, the European Commission officially launched a pioneering platform for EU companies, AggregateEU, to register their gas purchase needs in preparation for joint gas purchases to replenish the Union's gas storage facilities for next winter.

The EU Energy Platform was initiated in April 2022 after the European Council mandated the diversification of the European Union's gas imports in an attempt to achieve more independence from Russia's gas. In October 2022, the European Council approved the joint purchase of gas, including coordinating negotiations with reliable importers.