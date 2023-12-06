WIPO delegation visits IPO headquarters

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A high level delegation of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on Wednesday visited Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) headquarters.

The delegation comprised of Hasan Kleib Deputy Director General WIPO, Ms. Yaning Zhang and Dr. David Simmons Counsellors Division for Asia and the Pacific Regional and National Development Sector WIPO, said a press release issued here.

Chairman IPO Farukh Amil and Ms. Shazia Adnan along with other senior officers welcomed the delegation at the IPO headquarter.

The Chairman IPO briefed the delegation about the achievements of IPO-Pakistan and its efforts for creating awareness regarding IPRs among the masses.

During the interactive meeting, both sides discussed updates on the current and future collaboration.

