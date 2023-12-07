WIPO, IPO join hands to promote women enterprises, innovation

The World Intellectual Property Organization (UN-WIPO) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) on Thursday joined hands to promote women enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) innovation in country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The World Intellectual Property Organization (UN-WIPO) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) on Thursday joined hands to promote women enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) innovation in country's economy.

Deputy Director General, and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Hasan Kleib said WIPO Pakistan will provide support in all phases for women's economic independence and new business.

He was addressing “WIPO’s Project of Intellectual Property and Women Enterprises in Embroidery and Related Craft Businesses,” organized by Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan), along with its Chairman Farrukh Amil and Senior officials.

Kleib said the economic empowerment of women, promotion of SMEs and youth attraction towards business is a major priority of WIPO, through which economic sustainability can be brought to Pakistan.

He said WIPO was currently paying special attention to the new SMEs projects of women and projects were ongoing in the cities of Multan and Bahawalpur.

He said since January 2023, we have been working on the 48 Women Entrepreneur Project in Pakistan, which aims to launch brands and support women SMEs.

Kleib said IPO Pakistan will play a very important role in the economic transformation of Pakistan for which it will get the full support of WIPO and in this regard, we are working on joint projects.

He said women's businesses and SMEs will be strengthened through these plans.

Kleib said more women entering the business will add value to it through business brands, which will develop the country's economy.

He said 90% of Pakistan has a SME sector which contributes to 30% of GDP, this is a very important sector which is the beginning of big authentic brands.

He reiterated his commitment that in the future, IPO will continue to support the growth and development of women entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Chairman of Intellectual Property Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) Farrukh Amil said that today, "We mark the successful conclusion of a pioneering initiative, in collaboration with the WIPO aimed at empowering women enterprises in the embroidery and handicraft industry in Multan and Bahawalpur.

He said millions of talented Pakistanis spend their lives unrecognized for their creativity, their innovations, unable to transform their skills into tangible financial gain.

He said that financial gains mean economic empowerment, which in turn transforms societies into productive countries.

Amil said Pakistan faces many challenges and today’s tumultuous world however these women entrepreneurs have shown’ this country is not short of talent. On the contrary, Pakistan is full of energy and creativity, he added.

He said' "We must anchor future generations to hope and opportunity in our land. Pakistan's talent tips innovation cannot be frittered away , lost or usurped by others, who are smarter in global business, and adept at navigating the key IP international treaties."

Director General –of IPO Pakistan, Ms Shazia Adnan said Supporting Women Entrepreneurs in Embroidery and related crafts business through IP, branding, and commercialization strategies, is a pioneering initiative undertaken by IPO-Pakistan in collaboration with WIPO.

She said entrepreneurship, particularly among women, is a catalyst for economic development.

Shazia Adnan said that entrepreneurship was not merely about creating businesses; it was about nurturing confidence, autonomy, and financial independence.

She said when a woman becomes an entrepreneur, she becomes a pillar of strength, not only for her household but for her community and society at large.

She said the main aim of the Women Entrepreneur Project is to empower women through Intellectual Property rights by converting their embroidery-based startups and businesses into brands.

The first phase of the project constituted the selection of National and International consultants and the group of beneficiary women for the project, she added.

Shazia Adnan said, “We started our journey in January 2023, for a one-year project to train the business women in the embroidery sector from Multan and Bahawalpur on the utilization of IP tools and marketing strategies. During the project, a group of forty-eight (48) women was selected, in the first phase, having businesses in embroidery and related handicraft sectors.”

She said the second phase consisted of the official launch of the project and the training sessions for the selected candidates at their home cities, from 20th June, 2023 till 23rd June, 2023 with 2 days’ sessions in each city of Multan and Bahawalpur respectively.