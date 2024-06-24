WIPO Mentorship Programme From 26th
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO Pakistan), Japan Copyright Office (JCO), and Agency for Cultural Affairs, government of Japan, has announce the launch of a two-day WIPO Mentorship Programme for Copyright Management Organizations in Pakistan, at a local hotel from June 26.
The programme aims to enhance the capacity of copyright management organizations in Pakistan, promoting the protection and utilization of intellectual property rights in the country, IPO-Pakistan's Munir Hussain told media here Monday.
The two-day event, he said, will bring together local and international experts to share best practices, knowledge, and experiences in copyright management, fostering a robust and sustainable copyright ecosystem in Pakistan.
The programme is being held in partnership with the Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers and the Collective Organization for Music Rights in Pakistan.
