UrduPoint.com

With A Simple Tap, Tap, Send You Can Send More And Spend Less On Remittances To Pakistan

1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:25 PM

With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and spend less on remittances to Pakistan

Taptap Send is a convenient way to send money back to Pakistan without the countless difficulties faced with other remittance services.

Pakistan has a large diaspora beyond its borders, making up a strong workforce throughout the globe. The UK, Canada and Europe house some of the largest communities of Pakistanis who live and work outside the nation to support their families at home in countless ways. The Taptap Send app has just launched and is here to help fulfill all their remittance needs; making finances easier and connecting Pakistanis abroad with their homeland.

Taptap Send is a convenient way to send money back to Pakistan without the countless difficulties faced with other remittance services. Taptap Send not only provides a secure, legitimate, and simple platform, it also offers some of the best rates in the market. Their app is hassle-free and extremely easy to use with a user friendly interface through which sending money to Pakistan is a breeze!

Plus, Taptap Send currently adds £5 or $10 to transfers sent from UK/EU and Canada until 14th of August 2021 - celebrating Independence Day and making this remittance about unity, faith and the wholesome feeling of being able to celebrate our nation’s independence with your family to the fullest.

Simply use the promo code “URDU5” to get £5 or $10 added to your first transfer!

Believing in the concept that sending money should be easy, convenient, available at all times, and at reasonable rates, Taptap Send is revolutionary in the remittance market where sending money is often expensive and full of risks. In doing so, the increasingly popular money transfer app is working towards the UN Sustainable Development Goal of bringing cross-border remittance costs down by 2030.

In keeping with all of this, Taptap Send has just launched e-wallets, allowing users to send money to recipients who prefer to cash out through local JazzCash or EasyPaisa vendors, making the app the easiest choice for transfers from UK, Europe and Canada to Pakistan.

So whether you need to send remittance for emergencies, everyday support, or to celebrate birthdays and Eid with your family, you can rely on Taptap Send to fulfill your transfer needs without breaking a sweat!

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Europe Canada Independence United Kingdom Money August Market Family All From Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

7 minutes ago
 ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

7 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special com ..

Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special commercial flights for August 202 ..

11 minutes ago
 Infrastructure sector being prioritised: RAK Munic ..

Infrastructure sector being prioritised: RAK Municipality Director-General

12 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 reco ..

UAE announces 1,508 new COVID-19 cases, 1,463 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

42 minutes ago
 UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

UK removes UAE from red list, upgrades to amber

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.