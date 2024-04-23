With Knowledge Economy, Mauritius Is A Stable Economy: Envoy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) High Commissioner of Mauritius in Pakistan Rashidally Soobadar on Tuesday said based on knowledge economy, his country had good economic development indicators.
Mauritius was basically a welfare state, with public education, health and housing among its priorities, he said while addressing a function marking his country's independence day.
The envoy said the country focused on education. “We improved the economy by focusing on human resources capital” and today Mauritius had a stable position in international economic rankings.
He said Mauritius spent some 6% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on education. It was ranked 23rd among 190 countries in terms of 'ease of doing business' and 56th for peace and security.
High Commissioner Soobadar said that with becoming independent in 1968, Mauritius had a history of 56 years of human freedom and peace.
He said that 95 percent of the Mauritius population lived in their own houses as the government fully supported them for the purpose.
Rashidally Soobadar said that diplomatic and economic relations between Mauritius and Pakistan were growing with each passing day.
He said that Pakistan was providing educational facilities, including scholarships to the students of Mauritius.
Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that Mauritius was an important country in the African region which had a journey of development.
He said that Africa had an important role in global politics and economy.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the 56-year journey of Mauritius after independence was a journey of development, surpassing many challenges.
He said that economic and trade relations between Mauritius and Pakistan were increasing day by day.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb reiterates govt's resole to reduce poverty, promote sustainable development42 minutes ago
-
Finance minister meets Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajran; discuss issues of business community1 hour ago
-
Govt ensuring digital access as fundamental right: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
WHO delegation calls on Chairman FBR1 hour ago
-
Bill drafted to regulate veterinary sciences and animal welfare: Tanveer2 hours ago
-
General Motors lifts 2024 profit forecast after strong Q12 hours ago
-
Pakistan aims to reach $3 trillion economy by 2047: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Digital technologies play significant role in economic growth: Shaza3 hours ago
-
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs3 hours ago
-
SACM directs making technical institutes as skill imparting centres4 hours ago
-
General Motors lifts 2024 profit forecast after strong Q15 hours ago
-
110 urban buses to run in Faisalabad: minister5 hours ago