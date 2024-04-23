With knowledge economy, Mauritius is a stable economy: Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) High Commissioner of Mauritius in Pakistan Rashidally Soobadar on Tuesday said based on knowledge economy, his country had good economic development indicators.

Mauritius was basically a welfare state, with public education, health and housing among its priorities, he said while addressing a function marking his country's independence day.

The envoy said the country focused on education. “We improved the economy by focusing on human resources capital” and today Mauritius had a stable position in international economic rankings.

He said Mauritius spent some 6% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on education. It was ranked 23rd among 190 countries in terms of 'ease of doing business' and 56th for peace and security.

High Commissioner Soobadar said that with becoming independent in 1968, Mauritius had a history of 56 years of human freedom and peace.

He said that 95 percent of the Mauritius population lived in their own houses as the government fully supported them for the purpose.

Rashidally Soobadar said that diplomatic and economic relations between Mauritius and Pakistan were growing with each passing day.

He said that Pakistan was providing educational facilities, including scholarships to the students of Mauritius.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that Mauritius was an important country in the African region which had a journey of development.

He said that Africa had an important role in global politics and economy.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the 56-year journey of Mauritius after independence was a journey of development, surpassing many challenges.

He said that economic and trade relations between Mauritius and Pakistan were increasing day by day.