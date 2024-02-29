With Over 30 Years In China, DBS Bank Eyes China's Long-term Opportunities
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:35 PM
With more than 30 years of operations in China, the Singapore-based DBS Bank is eyeing long-term opportunities in the country, especially in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), CEO of DBS China Ginger Cheng told Xinhua in the latest interview
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) With more than 30 years of operations in China, the Singapore-based DBS Bank is eyeing long-term opportunities in the country, especially in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), CEO of DBS China Ginger Cheng told Xinhua in the latest interview.
The DBS Group recently obtained regulatory approvals to increase its stake in Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Corporation, a joint-stock commercial bank in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, to 16.69 percent from 13 percent, according to Cheng.
"It's a good opportunity to build up a positional platform for us to expand into the GBA in the years to come," Cheng commented on the recent development.
The DBS Bank entered the China market in 1993 with the establishment of a representative office in Beijing. It subsequently incorporated in China in May 2007, becoming the first Singaporean bank and one of the first foreign banks to incorporate in the country.
Recent Stories
Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows
Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan
Experts suggest special zones to combat smog
Life-saving drugs donated to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC)
ADB delegation meets LDA DG
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for S ..
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
More Stories From Business
-
ADB delegation meets LDA DG5 minutes ago
-
Turkish inflation expected to rise in February40 minutes ago
-
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for SUGS project5 minutes ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 875 more points50 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January5 minutes ago
-
Stabilization measures contribute to positive economic outlook: Report1 hour ago