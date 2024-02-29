Open Menu

With Over 30 Years In China, DBS Bank Eyes China's Long-term Opportunities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:35 PM

With more than 30 years of operations in China, the Singapore-based DBS Bank is eyeing long-term opportunities in the country, especially in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), CEO of DBS China Ginger Cheng told Xinhua in the latest interview

The DBS Group recently obtained regulatory approvals to increase its stake in Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Corporation, a joint-stock commercial bank in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, to 16.69 percent from 13 percent, according to Cheng.

"It's a good opportunity to build up a positional platform for us to expand into the GBA in the years to come," Cheng commented on the recent development.

The DBS Bank entered the China market in 1993 with the establishment of a representative office in Beijing. It subsequently incorporated in China in May 2007, becoming the first Singaporean bank and one of the first foreign banks to incorporate in the country.

