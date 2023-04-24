Withdrawal From Russia to Cost Large Foreign Businesses Over $500Bln by 2025 - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The largest foreign companies that have decided to leave the Russian market in connection with the Russian special military operation in Ukraine will lose more than $500 billion in revenue by 2025, Yakov Sergienko, the head of the Yakov and Partners consulting company, an ex-partner of McKinsey & Co. in Russia, told Sputnik.

"It is important to understand that more than 80% of foreign companies in Russia have not yet abandoned their assets in the country. The amount of lost revenue of the largest companies that have announced their complete withdrawal or suspension of activities, according to our estimates, will exceed $500 billion by 2025," Sergienko said.

Speaking about the losses of foreign businesses to date, Sergienko noted that the majority of them have not yet published their financial reports, which even if published often tend to lack transparency and vary drastically in terms of methodology.

"Based on what the companies have so far declared themselves, we estimate their losses at $80 billion to $100 billion, as of today," Sergienko added.