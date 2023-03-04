UrduPoint.com

Withdrawal Of Power Sector Subsidy To Hit Exports: Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (FPCCI)

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Withdrawal of power sector subsidy to hit exports: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI)

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has expressed apprehension that withdrawal of power sector subsidy would put country's exports on further decline

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has expressed apprehension that withdrawal of power sector subsidy would put country's exports on further decline.

The FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh told media here Saturday that exports had for the last six months been decreasing i.e. August 2022 � February 2023 as per the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

He added that according to latest statistics, Pakistan's exports had declined by a hefty 18.67 per cent in February 2023 on a YoY (year on year) matrix from US $ 2.83 billion in February 2022 to US $ 2.31 billion in February 2023, which called for emergent measures to cope with trend.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that power subsidy had to end by June 2023 with a tangible possibility of renewal or renegotiation. However, the government had withdrawn it for export-oriented industries as well.

FPCCI President said that textiles and its allied products had lion's share in the country's exports and they had achieved the number of US $ 19.

3 billion exports in FY 22 through their hard work, entrepreneurship, competitiveness and resilience in the face of COVID-induced challenges as well.

On this occasion, FPCCI Senior Vice PresidentSuleman Chawla said that textile industry was suffering on multiple counts: (i) unavailability of sufficient quantities of domestically produced cotton due to floods and continuously reducing crop area (ii) import of cotton on a more than 50 percent devalued rupee in a short-span of less than one year; which accounted for 60 per cent of the total cost of production of textiles (iii) unavailability of Dollars to settle import LCs for raw materials & machinery (iv) demurrage, container and terminal charges (v) acute shortages of raw material of cotton; resulting in closure of many textile units (vi) additionally, the withdrawal of power subsidy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Chambers Of Commerce February June August Textile Cotton Media From Government Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University awards ten PhD degrees

10 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers' Welfare Association (PUOWA) organises annual general ..

10 minutes ago
 UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking As ..

UK Mulls Law Banning Boat Migrants From Seeking Asylum - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run f ..

Turkey's Opposition Party Leader Planning to Run for Presidential Election - Rep ..

20 minutes ago
 PML-N started mega development project in the coun ..

PML-N started mega development project in the country: Federal Minister for Parl ..

6 minutes ago
 1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress ope ..

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress opens in Dubai

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.