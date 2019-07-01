UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Withholding Tax Fixed With Consent Of Sugar Dealers Association: FBR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:07 PM

Withholding tax fixed with consent of Sugar Dealers Association: FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that withholding tax on sale of goods as well as minimum tax on turnover in the case of dealers and sub-dealers of sugar have been fixed at the rate of 0.25% in the Finance Act, 2019 with the agreement of All Pakistan Sugar Dealers/Wholesalers Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that withholding tax on sale of goods as well as minimum tax on turnover in the case of dealers and sub-dealers of sugar have been fixed at the rate of 0.25% in the Finance Act, 2019 with the agreement of All Pakistan Sugar Dealers/Wholesalers Association.

Earlier in an appeal publicized in the print media by All Pakistan Sugar Dealers / Wholesalers Association, it has been agitated that contrary to what was agreed by the Association with the Chairman FBR, withholding tax at the rate of 2.5% and minimum tax at the rate of 0.3% has been imposed upon the sugar dealers and wholesalers through the Finance Act, 2019.

The contents of the said appeal are not correct and are strongly denied. Rates have been fixed at 0.25% as demanded by the All Pakistan Sugar Dealers/Wholesalers Association, a statement of FBR said on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale FBR 2019 Media All Agreement

Recent Stories

India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Civilian Prisone ..

5 seconds ago

PJF to send three judokas for int'l events next mo ..

49 seconds ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to Farooq Nool in fr ..

50 seconds ago

699 policemen get commendatory certificates, cash ..

52 seconds ago

Serbian Parliament Deputy Speaker Thanks Russia fo ..

56 seconds ago

Acting DHS Chief Visiting Central America to Addre ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.