Withholding Tax not levied on motorcycle, rikshas: FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal board of Revenue clarified on Thursday that no change or increase in tax has been levied on motor vehicles under section 231B and 234 of Income Tax Ordinance-2001.

The news circulating about imposition of tax on Motorcycle and Auto Riksha by FBR is baseless and false and FBR strongly refutes this baseless news.

Further, there is no suggestion under consideration to levy tax on Motorcycle and Auto Riksha, said a statement adding that the tax is levied only on cars as per Income Tax Ordinance-2001.

The Government is working to provide facilities to the less income segment of the society, the statement added.