Woman chamber president visits DC Office

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Sialkot Dr Mariam Nouman visited Deputy Commissioner's Office here to attend the first meeting of District Coordination Committee on Trade and Industry.

She presented the idea of a daycare centre that would facilitate the general public and not only female members of specific organizations.

Moreover, she briefed the meeting about the 'WE-Exhibit 2023' event and how the government should financially support such initiatives for women empowerment.

Various other projects and issues of industry were discussed including sports Good Material Testing Lab, Property Tax on factories situated on highways, repair of Wazirabad Highway, shifting of tanneries to Tannery Zone by the stakeholders.

