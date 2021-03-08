UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Better Contributor In Development Process: Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Women better contributor in development process: Abdullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Women are the equal rather better contributors in the development process and progress of society and nation.

Planning and Development board (P&DB) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal expressed these views as a chief guest at a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate International Women's Day here at P&D Complex on Monday. P&DB Additional Secretary Nabila Irfan and officers also attended the event.

It was to mention that Women Day was celebrated all over the world on March 8 to acknowledge and encourage the achievements of women in society.

Abdullah Khan said that this day was symbolic of the historic journey the women around the world had taken to better their lives. "It comes as a reminder that while a lot has been achieved, the journey is long and a lot more needs to be done," he remarked.

Officers at event recited poems and gave positive comments regarding day. All female officers and officials joined the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Progress March Women Event All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.05 a barrel F ..

26 minutes ago

Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 d ..

42 minutes ago

Libya parliament to vote on interim PM's new cabin ..

37 minutes ago

Williams, Gorman lead support for Markle over roya ..

37 minutes ago

PFA seals food point, fine imposed on others

38 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.