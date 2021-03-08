Women better contributor in development process: Abdullah

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Women are the equal rather better contributors in the development process and progress of society and nation.

Planning and Development board (P&DB) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal expressed these views as a chief guest at a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate International Women's Day here at P&D Complex on Monday. P&DB Additional Secretary Nabila Irfan and officers also attended the event.

It was to mention that Women Day was celebrated all over the world on March 8 to acknowledge and encourage the achievements of women in society.

Abdullah Khan said that this day was symbolic of the historic journey the women around the world had taken to better their lives. "It comes as a reminder that while a lot has been achieved, the journey is long and a lot more needs to be done," he remarked.

Officers at event recited poems and gave positive comments regarding day. All female officers and officials joined the event.