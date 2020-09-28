Women Business Excellence Award ceremony held

The fourth Women Business Excellence Award ceremony 2019-20 was held here Monday aimed to encourage the businesswomen for bringing further improvement in their businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The fourth Women Business Excellence Award ceremony 2019-20 was held here Monday aimed to encourage the businesswomen for bringing further improvement in their businesses.

The award ceremony was organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in which former provincial minister, Senator Sitara Ayaz participated as chief guest.

Besides the WCCI president, Ms Rukhsana Nadir, former president Fozia Inayat, Nazakat Rauf, Shabnam Riaz, women entrepreneurs in a large number were in attendance on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Sitara Ayaz praised the services of WCCI founding leader, Fitrat Ilyas Bilour and President, Rukhsana Nadir for promotion of women businesses, so they have deserved appreciation and applause for it, she added.

Sitara Ayaz emphasized the provision of all due rights to women on an equitable basis.

She added despite all challenges and odds, doing her own business for a woman and playing a role in the national economy was a marvelous job, because women businesspersons, besides their domestic life, fully kept focus on their businesses as well, which isn't less of doing a holy war (jihad).

She called upon the government institutions to play their proactive role to facilitate the businesswomen in order to promote their handmade/finishing products at every level.

Earlier, in her welcome speech, WCCI president Rukhsana Nadir said despite the difficult circumstances in wake of Covid-19, the women chamber has played a pivotal role to facilitate its members and businesswomen to promote their work in the market in a befitting manner.

The WCCI chief said that the main notion behind the holding of the 4th Women Excellence Award ceremony was encouraging the businesswomen to bring further improvement in their businesses and bring them up to the mark.

She said that the women handicrafts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got remarkable place in Pakistan and rest of the world, which is a great sign and pride for this province.

Chairperson of the Women Commission, Ms Riffat Sardar also spoke on the occasion. Later, Senator Sitara Ayaz distributed awards among women businesspeople for their great services and work. WCCI president, Ms Rukhsana Nadir also presented an award to the chief guest.