Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS),Network of Asia-Pacific Producers Pakistan (NAPP) meeting held

A meeting of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) and Network of Asia-Pacific Producers Pakistan (NAPP) was held here via zoom app

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):A meeting of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) and Network of Asia-Pacific Producers Pakistan (NAPP) was held here via zoom app.

Program Consultant for NAPP Fairtrade Pakistan and Iran and Sara Anum hosted the meeting along with Chairman NAPP Fairtrade Pakistan Asad Bajwa while President WCCIS Dr.

Mariam Nouman, Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS Gulzaib Waqas Awan,Executive Committee Member Uzma Zaka and Secretary General WCCIS Omaima Babar participated.

It was decided in the meeting to start a formal partnership between WCCIS and NAPP Fair trade; for which an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed.

Under the MoU,both parties would work for capacity building of women entrepreneurs and market analysis of women-led enterprises.