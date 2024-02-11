Open Menu

Women Chamber Of Commerce To Hold Seminar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur is going to organize a seminar here on February 13, 2024, to highlight the importance of women's role in business activities.

According to a press release issued here, under the supervision of Naheed Masood, the President of the Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawlapur, a seminar would take place on February 13, 2024, to encourage women to participate in business activities in order to empower themselves.

"The seminar will be organized with the collaboration of the Government College of Technology for Women Bahawalpur," it added.

“Efforts are underway to bring the maximum number of women into business fields in order to empower them,” the press release concluded.

