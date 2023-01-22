UrduPoint.com

Women Chamber To Hold Exhibition In March 2023

Published January 22, 2023

Women chamber to hold exhibition in March 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Senior Vice President (SVP) Gulzaib Waqas Awan has said that "We Exhibit 2023" mark the date March 11, 2023 at Family Park Sialkot Cantt.

In a statement, she said that women entrepreneurs from Sialkot and surrounding areas would be given an opportunity to participate as exhibitors. She said that the WCCI had been serving women entrepreneur with the mission of assisting them in commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for all working women at all levels.

The WCCI SVP said that 'We-Exhibit 2023' which will be an excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlight their products and bring up their businesses to the next level.

She said that to ensure maximum participation, the exhibitors had been offered Premium, Gold and Silver packages.

Gulzaib Waqas Awan said that application forms are also available at the WCCI office, and can be sent via email.

"Exhibit and explore to grow, the way you deserve to grow because together we excel," the WCCI SVP said.

