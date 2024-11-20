Women empowerment imperative for country’s prosperity: Tahira Sheikh

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 10:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in collaboration with the Shirakat--Partnership for Development organized an event to commemorate International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (November 19) to highlight the critical role of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan's economic landscape.

Managing Director, the National Education Foundation, Ms. Tahira S. Sheikh was the Chief guest.

In her address, the chief guest Ms. Tahira Sheikh highlighted the importance of education and skill development of girls and women for a prosperous Pakistan, according to a press release received here.

She said that women are an integral part of society and their participation must be appreciated.

Deputy Chief Manager of SBP, Imtiaz Ali, highlighted the State Bank's commitment to promoting financial inclusion and gender equality.

He also highlighted the banking services on equality policy, which focused on creating gender diversity in financial institutions and developing banking products for women.

He also said that SBP, through its banking services corporation offices, has organized more than 50 sessions and reached out to more than 1,500 businesswomen to inform them about the available financing opportunities.

Executive Director Shirakat, Bilquis Tahira, said that Shirakat has already trained 2500 women and youth to earn their livelihood opportunities with the financial support of international organizations.

Simona Lanzoni, Vice President of Pangea Onlus Foundation, discussed global and local efforts to empower women in business. 

The event brought together key partners, including CARE International, Karandaaz, and several commercial banks of Pakistan. Their participation underscored the importance of multi-sector collaboration in supporting women’s economic empowerment through access to financial resources, training, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The representatives of different organisations also focused on the motivation of women which enabled them to use their talents to support their families and overcome financial crises.

