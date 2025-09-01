Women Empowerment Key Pillar Of ICCI’s Economic Vision
Published September 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has reaffirmed its strong commitment to empowering women economically, with a special focus on promoting entrepreneurship as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth in the country.
This resolve was expressed by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, along with Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, while addressing a visiting delegation of women entrepreneurs at the chamber on Monday.
President ICCI emphasized that women entrepreneurs are a vital force for the country’s development and highlighted the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to build an inclusive and supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem. “Empowering women through business and innovation is not only a social imperative but an economic necessity,” he remarked.
He shared that ICCI has entered into strategic partnerships with several leading universities in the region, signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at supporting women-led enterprises.
These partnerships are fostering entrepreneurship through joint initiatives, mentorship programs, and tailored skills development.
Nasir also stressed the need to align academic curricula with industry requirements to enhance the employability of university graduates. He noted that ICCI is proactively conducting practical training sessions and capacity-building programs to equip fresh graduates with relevant market-oriented skills.
He assured the delegation that ICCI will continue to champion the cause of women entrepreneurs and young professionals by offering institutional support, advocating for enabling policies, and creating networking and growth opportunities.
The women entrepreneurs appreciated ICCI’s inclusive initiatives and called for stronger industry-academia linkages, improved access to finance, and continuous capacity development to help women excel in Pakistan’s dynamic economic environment.
