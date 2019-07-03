Women Empowerment: small scale business programme initiated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Amal, a non-governmental organization has launched a long-term programme for the empowerment of women living in under-served areas by arranging the prospects of their employment through different small scale business ideas.

In this regard, the Amal launched a series of training workshops for imparting skill to manufacture decorative items through solid waste materials.

Opening the four-day workshop, Mrs Mehreen Waseem, President Amal said the training workshop was a part of the organization's initiative; "Aaj Ki Aurat", under which the women of less-developed areas are being trained by an eminent trainer Sami Yazdani to make various items through solid waste.

She hoped that the initiative taken by the organization would become a source of creating 'stable source' of income for various poor families.

"Through this, a lot of these women will be able to feed their family and educate their children, thus improving their standard of living," she added.

She further said that training workshop would enable the participating women to showcase their skills, reach the market, which they otherwise may not have the means to do.

The re-usable bags will be made by skilled women, and then put on the market for consumers to purchase through different retail stores or directly from our mobile application `Amal forLife', she said. It may be mentioned here that the products to be made by women in the four-day training program would be exhibited in an expo to be held at Amal office on July 9, 2019.