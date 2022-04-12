Women entrepreneur urged to improve products for earning good profits

UrduPoint.com

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) convener women wing, Romana Tanveer Sheikh, urged upon women entrepreneurs to improve their products for moving forward in economic sector

She said that women of the region were much industrious and MCCI would continue to guide them in right direction according to their potentials.

She said that women of the region were much industrious and MCCI would continue to guide them in right direction according to their potentials.

She was addressing a meeting of women wing at MCCI.

Mrs Tanveer informed that exhibitions would be organized at national and international levels so that they could make their identity in markets by polishing their products.

Businesswomen from all walks of life participated and displayed their products which were also inspected by Romana Tanveer.

She gave her useful suggestions for further improvement of their products.

She stated that Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur are the hub of embroidery.

The Women Wing MCCI would do everything possible to help them, the convener said adding that the chamber would also conduct training workshops on online sale for the women members.

Rifat Sultana, Shamim Akhtar, Nazia Farid, Saima Jameel, Huma Rehman, Nayyar Wajid, Fatima Kanwal, Ayesha, Samia Irfan, Shabana Afzal, Saira Kamal, Karan Manzoor, Muqaddas Ashraf and others attended the meeting.

Later, an Iftar dinner was also arranged for them.

