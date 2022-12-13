UrduPoint.com

Women Entrepreneurs Advised To Adopt Digital Marketing Through E-exhibitions

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Women entrepreneurs advised to adopt digital marketing through E-exhibitions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) President Mian Rashid Iqbal advised women entrepreneurs on Tuesday to adopt digital marketing through E-exhibitions for their products as it was a dire need of the hour.

Chairing a meeting of the MCCI sub-committee on functions, fairs, and exhibitions, here, he stated that businessmen had to focus the digital marketing as their economic survival lies with it.

He informed that MCCI would upload women entrepreneurs' products at its website after making its E-catalogues, adding that they were in contact with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Small and Medium Entreprise Developmrnt Authority (SMEDA) and Punjab Small business Corporation for taking Multan pavillion in upcoming exhibitions under TDAP.

He ensured chambers full cooperation with the entrepreneurs in this connection and get them stalls on subsidized rates in the exhibitions just like Karachi and Lahore entreprenuers for level playing field.

Among others, Khalil, Aurangzaib Alamgir, Secretary General MCCI M.Shafiq, Shah Jehan Begum, Nusrat Sultana, Rehana Kausar, Mamoona Fayyaz, and others were present.

