Women Entrepreneurs Play Vital Role In Economic Uplift: SACM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 07:05 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordhir described the business activities of women as vital to achieve the goals of economic development, saying there is a need to address the problems faced by women entrepreneurs.

He expressed these views while addressing the Public-Private Dialogue session under the auspices the Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) in collaboration with the Centre for International Private Enterprises at a local hotel in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The Special Assistant assured all possible support to the Women Chambers of Commerce and Industries (WCCIs) established at the district level and said that efforts will be made to resolve the problems and difficulties faced by them by holding meetings with them.

The aim of holding the session was to give an opportunity to businesswomen, relevant institutions and the government to promote business at the district and provincial levels and to solve the problems faced by them in order to empower women economically.

Addressing the session, the Special Assistant appreciated the efforts of the organization in the support of Women Chambers of Commerce and Industries.

He said that women have a crucial and active role in the economic development and on behalf of the provincial government assured all support to the Women’s Chambers and asked it to provide details regarding the problems faced by them and the support required from the government.

Referring to the regional problems, the Special Assistant said that since 1979 we have been passing through unfavorable conditions which have left deep negative effects on the economic journey. He said that they will make practical steps to bring improvement in the environment for business.

Highlighting the government's initiatives regarding the development and financial support of women, he said that an interest-free loan scheme has been launched under the Social Welfare Department for the women, underprivileged individuals and transgenders.

Under the scheme loans ranging from Rs.0.1 million to Rs.0.5 million is available Akhuwat Foundation. He asked the officials of the Chambers to create awareness about this project to the business women so that they can take benefit from it.

Similarly, under this program they can get a large loan in the form of clusters from Bank of Khyber and up to Rs.0.5 million through Akhuwat Foundation. He said that a loan of up to Rs.0.5 million can be obtained under Ehsaas Honar Programme, which is specially for the people with technical skills.

He directed the Provincial Chief of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to play a role in developing linkages of women entrepreneurs with related institutions for providing financial support.

Addressing the women associated with the chambers, he said that they can showcase their products for marketing and sale in the Art and Craft Gallery of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) in Islamabad, which will boost their production.

The Special Assistant said that they will hold a meeting with the Women Chambers officials of the top five districts and try to extend them support wherever possible.

He said that they will be able to achieve real development only when they have the support of their women, so they will take possible steps to provide them with a peaceful and sustainable business environment.

Project Manager CGPA Khalfan Ahmad Khattak shed light on the organization and its activities under the project and informed the participants about the positive impact of Public Private Dialogue in Dir Lower, Abbottabad, Mardan and Charsadda.

President, WCCI (Peshawar) Rabia Basri, Provincial Chief SMEDA Rashid Aman, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Miss Rashida Tahir and other speakers also addressed the session and highlighted the services extended by their institutions and departments regarding women's business activities.

