Women Have Vital Role In Economy: Qurratul Ain

Published November 12, 2024

Women have vital role in economy: Qurratul Ain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Acting President Qurratul Ain said on Tuesday that women's role in Pakistan's economy is vital, and their day and night work should prove more helpful in the country's development.

FPCCI has consistently recognized women's role and has provided numerous opportunities for women entrepreneurs, she said and added that the FPCCI has taken various initiatives to facilitate women's economic independence and entrepreneurship.

She expressed these views here at a special meeting with the newly elected presidents of all Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Punjab. FPCCI Vice President Zain Iftikhar, former Regional Chairman Manzoorul Haq Malik, and the Women's Chambers were present, and the founding presidents also participated.

Qurratul Ain stated that FPCCI will be active in the policy-making and representation of women entrepreneurs in the coming days.

She said, "In our future plans, special attention is being paid to including women in business networks, investment opportunities, and policy making. The current leadership of FPCCI believes that only with the inclusion of women, the economy can achieve real stability and growth.

She said that FPCCI had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various vital institutions, including NAVTTC, Better Cotton Initiative, TEVTA, GIZ, and others, to provide women entrepreneurs training, support, and opportunities.

Qurratul Ain further said that FPCCI has given a 50 percent discount on the membership fee of the Women Standing Committee for the period of 2024-25 so that women entrepreneurs will be more encouraged and can participate in commercial, industrial, economic, and political activities.

