Women In Law Session Focuses On Competition Law Practice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:11 PM

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Women in Law Initiative Pakistan, held a dedicated session titled ‘Competition Law and Practice’

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Women in Law Initiative Pakistan, held a dedicated session titled 'Competition Law and Practice'.

This session provided a platform for lawyers to interact with Regulators and discuss matters pertaining to the legal fraternity that is into the practice of Competition Law, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The participants included senior officials from the CCP, office bearers of IHCBA, WIL and a large number of female lawyers.

In his keynote address, Mr. Salman Amin (Member, CCP) underscored the CCP’s commitment for promoting open and fair competition in the economy. Emphasizing the significance, he highlighted economic benefits for economy and consumers. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of compliance regime with least intervention needed from the regulator. Later, Ms. Kishwar Khan (DG, CCP) sensitized the participants on key components of Competition Law, including those related to the Mergers & Acquisitions, exemption criteria, prohibited agreements and abuse of dominance.

Later in her remarks, Ms. Nadia Usman Chaudhary (Founder, Women in Law (WIL) Initiative Pakistan) outlined WIL’s mission of advocating for gender equality within the legal profession. Ms. Sibah Farooq (Chairperson Committee on Legal Awareness, IHCBA) provided an insightful retrospective of Competition Law in Pakistan, highlighting significant CCP orders including that were upheld by apex court also.

The session featured a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Ms. Maryam Zafar (Director, CCP), with contributions from Ms. Shazia Ashraf (Director, CCP), Barrister Zainab N. Khan, and Barrister Zainab Janjua, followed by an interactive Q&A session with senior CCP officials.

Concluding the event, Mr. Riasat Ali Azad (President, IHCBA) praised the collaboration and acknowledged the session’s significant role in enhancing the legal fraternity’s understanding of Competition Law and its significance in having a competitive economy. He also lauded the CCP's efforts in ensuring market fairness through robust enforcement.

Towards the end, certificate distribution ceremony was jointly held by the CCP and office bearers of IHCBA and WIL.

