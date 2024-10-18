Women In Law Session Focuses On Competition Law Practice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:11 PM
The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Women in Law Initiative Pakistan, held a dedicated session titled ‘Competition Law and Practice’
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Women in Law Initiative Pakistan, held a dedicated session titled ‘Competition Law and Practice’.
This session provided a platform for lawyers to interact with Regulators and discuss matters pertaining to the legal fraternity that is into the practice of Competition Law, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The participants included senior officials from the CCP, office bearers of IHCBA, WIL and a large number of female lawyers.
In his keynote address, Mr. Salman Amin (Member, CCP) underscored the CCP’s commitment for promoting open and fair competition in the economy. Emphasizing the significance, he highlighted economic benefits for economy and consumers. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of compliance regime with least intervention needed from the regulator. Later, Ms. Kishwar Khan (DG, CCP) sensitized the participants on key components of Competition Law, including those related to the Mergers & Acquisitions, exemption criteria, prohibited agreements and abuse of dominance.
Later in her remarks, Ms. Nadia Usman Chaudhary (Founder, Women in Law (WIL) Initiative Pakistan) outlined WIL’s mission of advocating for gender equality within the legal profession. Ms. Sibah Farooq (Chairperson Committee on Legal Awareness, IHCBA) provided an insightful retrospective of Competition Law in Pakistan, highlighting significant CCP orders including that were upheld by apex court also.
The session featured a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Ms. Maryam Zafar (Director, CCP), with contributions from Ms. Shazia Ashraf (Director, CCP), Barrister Zainab N. Khan, and Barrister Zainab Janjua, followed by an interactive Q&A session with senior CCP officials.
Concluding the event, Mr. Riasat Ali Azad (President, IHCBA) praised the collaboration and acknowledged the session’s significant role in enhancing the legal fraternity’s understanding of Competition Law and its significance in having a competitive economy. He also lauded the CCP's efforts in ensuring market fairness through robust enforcement.
Towards the end, certificate distribution ceremony was jointly held by the CCP and office bearers of IHCBA and WIL.
Recent Stories
IG Rizvi orders effective security measures for citizen’s safety
Rs. 1.9m released for medical expenses of cops
Rescue 1122 teams' response to 18 road accidents
Environment protection first priority: secretary
France charges SUV driver who ran over cyclist with murder
DIG Larkana takes notice of two persons' abduction from Shikarpur District
IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme
Federal Ombudsman regional office conducts Khuli Kutchery in Khanpur to address ..
CDA chairman visits key interchange sites, vows timely projects' completion
NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments ..
SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market
Global stock markets rise on China hopes
More Stories From Business
-
SCO indicative of successful diplomacy: FCCI president34 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 335 points53 minutes ago
-
NADRA signs E-Payment Gateway Agreement with BoP to facilitate digital payments for services23 minutes ago
-
Ahsan chairs consultative session on economic corridors54 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs4 trillion in the market23 minutes ago
-
Global stock markets rise on China hopes20 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief urges for providing soft loans to KP businessmen20 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 18 paisa against dollar16 minutes ago
-
SACM directs departments to facilitate mine owners3 hours ago
-
Over 3.1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Oct 154 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.3,000 per tola4 hours ago
-
Global stocks climb as ECB cuts rates16 minutes ago