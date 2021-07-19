UrduPoint.com
Women Projected To Re-Gain 13Mln Less Jobs In 2021 - International Labor Organization

Women Projected to Re-Gain 13Mln Less Jobs in 2021 - International Labor Organization

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Women are projected to recover 13 million less jobs in 2021 compared to the pre-coronavirus pandemic-levels than men as the latter are expected to regain roughly the number of jobs the held in 2019, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a brief on Monday.

"Globally, in 2021, the number of employed women is projected to be 13 million less than in 2019, while the number of men in employment is projected to be about the same as in 2019," the brief said.

Women's employment decreased by 54 million jobs worldwide, or 4.2 percent, between 2019 and 2020. In the same period, men's employment decreased by 60 million jobs or 3 percent.

The ILO noted the regional differences in the impact of the pandemic measures on unemployment among the genders and pointed out that the Americas experienced the greatest reduction in women's employment while Africa experienced the smallest.

The ILO said recovery efforts ought to "build forward fairer" by placing gender-responsive strategies at the forefront, including: investing in the health, education and social work sectors that create jobs for women; promoting equal pay for equal work; and offering universal access to comprehensive, adequate and sustainable social protection.

