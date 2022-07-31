UrduPoint.com

Women Resource Center's Performance Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Industries and Commerce Department Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi on Saturday chaired a meeting to review performance of Women Resource Center established in Lahore with the mutual cooperation of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Women Chamber of Commerce.

Addressing the meeting, he said that development goals cannot be achieved without involving women, who are more than half of the country's population, in the development process. Empowerment of women is a priority of the government, therefore, all necessary steps should be taken to provide business opportunities to women.

Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said that women should be given facilities to set up stalls in model bazaars. More economic opportunities should be provided to women in handicraft shops as well.

Project Director Sohaib Zafar gave a briefing regarding the performance of Women Resource Center. Founder President of Women Chamber of Commerce Lahore Dr. Shahla Javed Akram, DMD PSIC Muhammad Shahid and officers of Punjab Small Industries Corporation attended the meeting.

Later, the secretary also reviewed the performance of the Industrial Cluster Development Initiative. The managers of the surgical, ready-made garments, leather footwear and automotive parts industries clusters and project director Tayyaba Kamal participated.

Qazi said that the Industrial Cluster Development Initiative is an important project which should be carried forward at a fast pace and performance of all four clusters will be reviewed every week.

