Women Urged To Start Handicraft Business
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Handicrafts Association Chairperson Ayesha Farooqui has urged women to initiate a handicraft business to make themselves self-independent and for women empowerment.
She was addressing a ceremony here that was organized to highlight the importance of handicraft business for empowerment of women. She said that handicraft business was one of leading business fields of the world which had wide scope, especially for women to earn their livelihood. “Handicraft business used to attract customers from all over world due to its popularity,” she said, adding that fans of antiques and other items made by artists of handcrafting are found across the world.
She viewed that increasing business on internet and e-commerce had provided great opportunities for those, engaged in handicraft business. “You can get customers not only from your own country but from abroad for your handicraft items and products,” she opined.
The ceremony was attended by office-bearers of Handicraft Association including Vice, Chairperson, Ms. Nida Nawab and members of the Executive Committee-Usman Arshad Khan, Asma Aamir, Ayesha Amaan, Mariam Qasim, Naheed Saud, Sehrish Waqas, Fatima Tauqeer, Ms. Fauzia and a large number of women.
